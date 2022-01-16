Commentary: Ordering in festive feasts can be stressful so why do people still turn to food delivery apps?

SINGAPORE: How people get their food has changed dramatically during the past years, accelerated by the stay-at-home economy. The food-delivery ecosystem has become an integral part of life in Singapore.

According to a survey commissioned by Deliveroo, 80 per cent of the 1,000 respondents surveyed here said they were ordering from food deliveries more than ever before, with half admitting that they order in food more than once a week.

It’s little wonder why. With social distancing guidelines halving most restaurants’ seating capacity and pandemic FOGO (fear of going out), many have opted for holiday meals at home.

Yet F&B outlets and platforms typically experience a spike in demand during the festive season, which strains their supply chains.

On Dec 24, 2021, a long wait for pre-ordered deliveries and takeaways from Collin's Grille outlets was reported across Singapore, with some waiting for up to three hours to no avail.

Orders from Morganfield's also saw a two-to-four-hour delay on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Commonly cited causes include running out of stock, a kitchen’s inability to cope with the large volume of orders or a lack of delivery drivers