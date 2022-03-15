Commentary: Coastal cities like Singapore aren’t helpless against climate change

SINGAPORE: The world’s coastal cities face a difficult future, no thanks to climate change. These locations will see the largest risks arising from heat extremes, droughts, floods, tropical cyclones and rising sea levels, as the world continues warming.

That’s one worrying conclusion from the latest assessment report on climate impacts and vulnerabilities from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that communities in coastal settlements must take heed of.

Released in late February, this report had a specific section on coastal cities and infrastructure, to shed light on the “so what?” of climate change in these vulnerable areas.

Much is at stake for people living in Southeast Asia’s coastal cities, especially when total urban populations in the region will almost double from 280 to 550 million people by the middle of this century.

Many people live in coastal megacities like Manila, Jakarta and Singapore. There are also big cities along major river mouths like Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, or small but rapidly-growing coastal settlements like Da Nang and Denpasar.

The concentration of human talent, built environment and transportation infrastructure in these cities are often massive engines of growth. Some estimates indicate that economic activities originating from these urban areas account for about 80 per cent of the region’s gross domestic product.