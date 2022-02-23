Commentary: Budget 2022 doubles up on protecting lower wage workers but that’s only half the story

SINGAPORE: Aside from the headline-grabbing announcements on taxes in this year’s Budget speech by Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 18), Budget 2022 also takes a decisive step forward in transforming Singapore’s labour market, and ultimately the broader economy too.

A central pillar in this year’s Budget is its focus on uplifting low-wage workers. According to Minister Wong, the enhancements to the Workfare Income Supplement Scheme (WIS) will mean that over half a million workers will be eligible when implemented next year.

These changes and the expansion of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to more sectors will mean that 94 per cent of full-time lower-wage workers will now be covered under these schemes.

These initiatives will result in an additional S$1.8 billion a year of wage support through to 2026. If this support is fully taken up, it could translate to an average increase or supplement in the wages of more than S$300 per month for lower-wage workers in full-time employment.

While higher wages may mean higher costs to employers, the shift to higher productivity and more value-added jobs can result in higher output that benefits everyone in the long run.

BOOSTING RESILIENCE FOR LOW WAGE WORKERS

Finding a way to raise the incomes of lower-waged workers has been a priority for some time, certainly since the PWM was introduced in 2012 for the cleaning, security and landscape sectors. But there have been concerns that the coverage of the PWM is far too narrow to have the necessary impact across the board impact on wages, with only 85,000 workers included as of 2021.

Hence Budget 2022 has announced that the PWM will cover more workers across more sectors over the next two years, whilst the WIS will be expanded significantly with younger workers aged 30-34 and those earning up to S$2,500 per month (up from S$2,300) benefitting.

And to catalyse the next steps up the wage ladder for these workers the Government is setting up a Progressive Wage Credit Scheme (PWCS) to co-fund wage increases for lower-wage workers over the next five years.