Commentary: Dealing with a noisy colleague - hard to tackle alone

LONDON: One of my favourite stories about life at the Financial Times concerns a very grand man with a very loud voice.

Each day, he would arrive at his desk in London, pick up the phone, lean back in his chair and proceed to drive all within earshot berserk.

He had the sort of booming voice that was impossible to ignore, and sat with a small team of people in open plan desks in a nook where escape was impossible.

No one else could concentrate. Some could barely make out what was being said on their phones because of the racket he made on his. Gentle efforts to see if he might pipe down went nowhere so finally, his colleagues acted.

A PAIN RETURNING WORKERS WILL FEEL

One day, before he got to work, they unplugged his computer and moved it, along with all his stuff, into a corner where he had to face the wall.

When he arrived, no one said a word. Astonishingly, neither did he. Instead, he sat down, logged on and started work. “He was still quite loud,” one of the computer-movers told me later. “But it was an improvement.”

This happened so long ago that everyone involved has now left the FT, but the scourge of noisy colleagues has by no means gone.

If anything, it is about to feel considerably worse for the pandemic home workers being summoned back to the office from relatively tranquil homes.