Commentary: An OpenAI agent hacked an Australian government health data portal. Will anyone be held responsible?

The long delay between the hack occurring and OpenAI becoming aware of it raises another question: What else have AI agents been up to that no one knows about yet?

After learning a New South Wales government website was among the four sites accessed by the OpenAI agent, the state’s health department announced a review into its own systems to make sure they weren’t compromised.

Late on Thursday morning, NSW Premier Chris Minns said OpenAI agents may have also accessed information from the state’s Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research. Minns said the information wasn’t private or personal – it was “a similar example of what is generalised information but was not released to the public, being accessed by an open AI agent”.

A REAL FAILURE TO KEEP UP

The way AI companies have disclosed these hacks – and the way we talk about them – highlights a real failure of public discourse and legislation to keep up with AI agents.

Many people think of AI systems as if they are human – which reflects how we feel when we chat with them. However, this way of thinking also allows us to abstract away responsibility from the companies that are responsible for them.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the Medicare hack as “unauthorised” but “unintended”, while an OpenAI spokesperson, Drew Pusateri, referred to it as a “misaligned model”.

Framing model behaviours like this obscures the human decisions that led to this outcome. These agents do not exist by themselves – they are software systems that are designed by humans and operated by humans.