Commentary: Post PSLE, what if a 12-year-old wants an Instagram or TikTok account?

SINGAPORE: When it comes to social media, parents of teens may find themselves lodged between a rock and a hard place.

Unlock the floodgates and you might find it hard to regain control once it’s been given. Hold onto the keys tightly and your teen might grumble at you daily – until you eventually cave. Or worse, set up secret accounts elsewhere.

A friend and I have been discussing when to allow our 12-year-old daughters access to social media. Since the PSLE ended, our girls have been asking for the green light to their own Instagram accounts.

Both of us are hesitant. A recent news report from The Wall Street Journal states 13 per cent of British users and 6 per cent of American users traced the root of their suicidal thoughts to Instagram – a study from Facebook’s own internal research on its teen audience.

About a third of the teen girls said Instagram made them feel worse about their bodies, leading the social media giant to conclude: “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.”

The problems with teens and social media have been increasingly documented, with top concerns including that it commands too much of their time and attention, and has negative impacts on a child’s self-esteem and mental health.

In a critical time of their life, teens are bombarded with posts which researchers say affect their attitudes and feed their anxieties.

Psychologist and researcher Jean M Twenge writing in The Atlantic calls this an “earthquake”: “But the twin rise of the smartphone and social media has caused an earthquake of a magnitude we’ve not seen in a very long time, if ever. There is compelling evidence that the devices we’ve placed in young people’s hands are having profound effects on their lives—and making them seriously unhappy.”

Yet, social media is the lubricant of how we communicate, the intractable platforms of our lives, a kind of a digital diary that showcases all the things we find joy in.