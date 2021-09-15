Commentary: Singapore’s response against potential air threats – well-oiled machinery but task remains challenging

MELBOURNE: The activation of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter aircraft over the weekend was heard by many in the country.

Observers on the ground noted F-16s in the air on Saturday morning, circling over Singapore until around 11.30am.

Coming on the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, the incident raised questions over the safety of Singapore’s airspace and what could have sparked the RSAF response.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) subsequently said in a statement that the RSAF scrambled F-16 aircraft at approximately 9.20am on Saturday morning “in response to a potential air threat”.

“After ensuring that our security was not compromised, we stood down our aircraft”, the short statement added.

REPORTS OF A ROYAL MALAYSIA POLICE HELICOPTER IN THE VICINITY

While MINDEF did not divulge more details or identify the “potential air threat”, there have been earlier reports of a Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) helicopter flying into Singapore airspace that same day.

Open-source flight tracking websites including FlightAware, Flightradar24 and AirNav RadarBox showed a RMP Leonardo AW139 helicopter carrying the registration 9M-PMD in the vicinity on the same morning.

The helicopter’s onboard transponder was picked up soon after 9am on Saturday morning, taking off near a Federal Reserve Unit camp just north of the Causeway heading north and then east at about 170kmh at an altitude of 210m.

It then reached the Sungai Johor Bridge linking Senai with Desaru where it suddenly turned southeast, roughly 14km away from Singapore’s airspace north of Pulau Tekong, before making its way southwards towards the helipad at the Royal Malaysian Navy’s KD Sultan Ismail naval base at Pengerang.