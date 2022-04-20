Commentary: Could Twitter's 'poison pill' really stop Elon Musk's hostile takeover?

BALTIMORE, Maryland: Takeovers are usually friendly affairs. Corporate executives engage in top-secret talks, with one company or a group of investors making a bid for another business. After some negotiating, the companies engaged in the merger or acquisition announce that a deal has been struck.

But other takeovers are more hostile in nature. Not every company wants to be taken over. This is the case with Elon Musk’s US$43 billion bid to buy Twitter.

Companies have various measures in their arsenal to ward off such unwanted advances. One of the most effective anti-takeover measures is the shareholder rights plan, also more aptly known as a “poison pill”. It is designed to block an investor from accumulating a majority stake in a company.

Twitter adopted a poison pill plan on Friday (Apr 15), shortly after Musk unveiled his takeover offer in a Securities and Exchange filing. But why have poison pills been effective at warding off unsolicited offers, at least until now?