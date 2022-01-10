Commentary: Why China transferred a submarine to Myanmar

SINGAPORE: In a videolink on Dec 15, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged support for each other amid rising tensions with America over Taiwan and the Ukraine.

But even the closest of bilateral relationships contain elements of competition (think America’s Boeing versus Europe’s Airbus).

Nine days later, that competitive dynamic was on display as Beijing stole a march on Moscow when it transferred a Chinese-manufactured submarine to the Myanmar Navy, UMS Minye Kyaw Htin.

Since the early 2000s, Myanmar has sought to acquire a fleet of submarines, mostly, it seems, to keep up with its Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

But Myanmar’s buying options are limited. Due to its atrocious human rights record, the European Union has imposed an arms embargo against Myanmar, thus ruling out boats from Germany, France and Sweden.

For the same reason, Japan and South Korea would be unlikely to offer their submarines to Myanmar either.

That pretty much leaves China and Russia, already the first and second largest supplier of arms to Myanmar.