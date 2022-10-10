Commentary: Singapore convenience stores need to become more convenient to thrive

SINGAPORE: You’ve just pulled another late shift in the office. Minutes away from home, you realise it’s close to midnight. You remember that you’ve run out of milk for the children. There isn’t a 24-hour supermarket near you, so you decide to go to the convenience store around the corner instead.

When you get there, however, the store is shut – with the lone cashier on break. If only the store was automated and self-service, you’d be in and out within minutes, you think to yourself.

RISE OF E-COMMERCE

Convenience stores have long been the quick go-to for newspapers, cigarettes, and snacks. But as retail evolved, so did the corner shops, offering a wide selection of the most frequently purchased categories.

Relative to the larger formats of supermarkets like Cold Storage and NTUC FairPrice, or superstores such as Giant and Sheng Siong, chain convenience stores such as 7-11 or Cheers are located within the close vicinity of shoppers and are often open 24 hours.

They also offer an often-cheaper alternative to F&B outlets with their small selection of ready-to-eat food such as sandwiches, fresh baked goods, rice sets and instant noodles with hot water dispensers.