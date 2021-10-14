Commentary: Carbon markets can make responsible firms bear costs of climate change

BERLIN: With just weeks to the crucial COP26 UN climate conference in the UK, there is a rising tide of interest in a final, unfinished piece of the Paris Climate Agreement – the rules of the game for a new generation of voluntary carbon markets.

Many nations, companies, scientists and non-government organisations see these as an accelerant towards stepped-up climate action and a way to handle currently hard-to-cut emissions.

Malaysia just announced plans to develop a domestic emissions trading scheme with environment minister Tuan Ibrahim describing it “as a catalyst for the country’s socioeconomic growth in line with (its) low-carbon development aspirations”.

After years in the doldrums, the momentum here is picking up. Voluntary carbon markets have posted a near-60 per cent increase in value over the first eight months of 2021 and are set to hit a record US$1 billion by year’s end, according to Ecosystem Marketplace.

McKinsey now estimates this trade in carbon credits could be worth upward of US$50 billion in 2030.

These market mechanisms could hold the key to bringing down the costs of highly expensive technologies that promise to capture pollution directly from the air or harvest electricity from the oceans and seas.

Voluntary carbon markets also have the potential to generate much needed funding to protect precious forests and hasten smarter and more sustainable agriculture.