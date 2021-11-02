Commentary: Why talks on climate change often go nowhere

ITHACA, New York: Both anxiety and hope are increasing in the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

There is anxiety because, barring a handful of the willfully blind, we can all see the damage we are doing to the planet.

Fires, floods, and rising sea levels are creating havoc around the world, while environmental destruction and the resulting conflict are triggering large-scale refugee movements that evoke biblical images.

But there is also hope, because some – not least the climate activist Greta Thunberg, with her longstanding and heartening call for more ambitious action – recognise the scale of the challenge facing humanity.

In that spirit, the European Union has launched the European Green Deal, which aims to make the EU carbon-neutral by 2050.

The United States also aims to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century, and recently announced that it would double its financial contribution to help developing countries tackle the climate crisis, to US$11.4 billion per year.

Some US lawmakers, notably Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey, have proposed a Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to redesign the US economy and eventually eliminate all US carbon dioxide emissions.

Yet, despite these efforts, the fact is that we started out late in combating climate change and now need to accelerate corrective action if humans are not to go the way of the dinosaurs.