Commentary: Easy to see why draft COP26 climate agreement is drawing criticism

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom: Having led the delegates at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to believe that the first draft of the final agreement would be published at midnight Tuesday (Nov 9), the United Kingdom presidency will not have made many friends by delaying it till 6am Wednesday morning.

There will have been plenty of negotiators – not to mention journalists – who will have needlessly waited up all night.

In fact, COP26 president Alok Sharma will not have made many friends with the text itself either.

As the host and chair of the summit, it is the UK’s responsibility to pull together all the negotiating texts which have been submitted and agreed over the last week into a coherent overall agreement.

But the widespread consensus among delegates I have spoken to is that the draft they have produced is not sufficiently “balanced” between the interests and positions of the various country groupings.

And for the chair of such delicate negotiations, that is a dangerous sin.

This COP (Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) is the designated moment under the 2015 Paris Agreement when countries must come forward with strengthened commitments to act.

There are two main areas for this: One is emissions cuts by 2030, the so-called “nationally determined contributions” or NDCs. The other, for the developed countries, is financial assistance to the least developed nations.

The problem facing the COP is that we know already that, when added together, countries’ emissions targets are not nearly enough to keep the world to a maximum warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, as the Paris Agreement aims for.