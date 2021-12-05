Commentary: Why COP26 was a watershed moment for business, banks and the financial sector

EDINBURGH: The recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow was, it seems, a historic success. We have this on no lesser authority than that of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who happened to be the meeting’s host.

COP26 President Alok Sharma also was upbeat afterward regarding the 2015 Paris climate agreement’s target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. “We set out by saying we wanted to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach,” Sharma said. “We did do that.”

And Johnson claimed that there was little difference between the proposed COP26 agreement to “phase out” coal usage and the final text, which pledged only to “phase down” coal.

Others took a different view. Perhaps predictably, the teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg described the conference categorically as “a failure.”

Climate Action Tracker projects that even if all the COP26 pledges stretching into the future are met, the planet is on track to warm by at least 2.1 degrees Celsius.

And India is phasing out in the particular sense of phasing in, with coal-powered electricity generation expected to increase by almost 5 per cent per year this decade.

The Financial Times’s Martin Wolf hedged his bets. For him, COP26 “was both triumph and disaster”.

But for the private business sector, and especially for banks and other financial firms, the conference on the chilly banks of Glasgow’s River Clyde may well prove to have been a watershed moment.