Commentary: Are we finally taking a step in the right direction toward solving the climate crisis?

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts: Young people poured into the streets of Glasgow last Friday (Nov 5), angry and impatient as the first week of the United Nations climate summit ended.

Their anger is matched by anxiety in the conference halls as the enormity of what has to be achieved in such a short period of time hovers over a complex process that can become sclerotic.

Having been involved in climate negotiations as a former senior UN official, at the start of the second week, here’s what I’m seeing and hearing in Glasgow, both inside the negotiations and outside.

A SHIFT FROM 2050 TO 2030 GOALS

To slow climate change, every part of our economies will transform. And that is reflected in conference sessions running in parallel to formal negotiations and in constituencies that turned out in real strength the first week – executives from central banks, CEOs of global banks and institutional investors, young people, indigenous peoples leaders, faith communities, advocacy groups and the world’s media.

There has been a shift at this year’s summit, from making pledges to reach net zero emissions by 2050 to a focus on actions to cut emissions by 2030.

Research shows the world needs to cut global emissions 45 per cent by 2030 to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times, an aim of the Paris climate agreement.

The Energy Transitions Commission, a coalition of businesses and nongovernmental organisations, calculated that if the commitments made at COP26 are delivered, it will cut the gap between today and the 1.5 degrees Celsius trajectory in half for carbon dioxide emissions and by almost 40 per cent for methane.

In total, the world would be about 9 gigatonnes closer to the 22 gigatonnes of emissions reductions needed.

That’s a start.