Commentary: Reducing air travel by small amounts makes big difference in climate action

OXFORD: Just before the pandemic, aircraft engines were burning 1 billion litres of fuel a day. But then the number of daily civil aviation flights fell from 110,000 to less than 50,000 during 2020, on average.

With the easing of travel restrictions, air traffic is increasing back towards its pre-pandemic peak.

Most world leaders and delegates will have flown to Glasgow to attend COP26 – the 26th annual UN climate change summit – in person.

But as they haggle over emissions targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and not 3 degrees Celsius or more, aviation is unlikely to be included in them, given the lack of low-carbon alternatives to long-haul flights.

But it should be. In new research, my colleagues and I calculated that if the aviation sector continues to grow on its present trajectory, its jet fuel consumption will have added 0.1 degrees Celsius to global warming by 2050 – half of it to date, the other half in the next three decades.

Aviation is responsible for 4 per cent of the 1.2 degrees Celsius rise in the global mean temperature we have already experienced since the industrial revolution.

Without action to reduce flights, the sector will account for 17 per cent of the remaining 0.3 degrees Celsius left in the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature target, and 6 per cent of the 0.8 degrees Celsius left to stay within 2 degrees Celsius.