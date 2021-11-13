Commentary: What’s Singapore’s scorecard at COP26?

SINGAPORE: Singapore only contributes about 0.1 per cent of global carbon emissions but has been actively participating in its Paris Agreement commitments.

The country has contributed its fair share towards global climate ambitions, including enhancing its nationally determined contributions (NDC) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); establishing a Climate Action Package to aid developing countries’ adaptation and mitigation efforts; and more recently, developing the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

It is also the only ASEAN country to-date that has a carbon tax, although neighbouring countries such as Indonesia may implement carbon price mechanisms in the near future.

MAS is also the only central bank, other than the Bank of England, to publish a separate sustainability report beginning 2021.

Granted, Singapore has yet to set a firm deadline on when it'll achieve net zero emissions. The current target is to halve 2030 peak emissions by 2050, and to reach net zero "as soon as viable" after that.

But the repertoire of energy plans announced recently, including forays into hydrogen and carbon-capture technology, will aid decarbonisation efforts.

At COP26, Singapore announced it will join the Powering Past Coal Alliance to phase out unabated coal (whose carbon emissions are not captured and stored) from its electricity mix by 2050.

LAND SPACE, NOT POLITICAL WILL, THE BIGGEST CONSTRAINT

More so than political will or funding issues, the biggest constraint to Singapore’s climate ambitions has to do with its limited land space.