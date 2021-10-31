Commentary: What’s at stake at COP26 for Asia

LONDON: In recent years, climate change has become a more pressing issue for policymakers and business leaders around the world.

As the frequency and severity of extreme weather events continue to worsen, scientific research predicts more dire consequences. Public sentiment, particularly in the rich world, has also moved increasingly in favour of dramatic action.

The upcoming annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, represents a key milestone in global action against climate change.

The 2015 conference, which produced the Paris Agreement, committed all signatories to produce non-binding pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (so-called nationally determined contributions or NDCs).

Through a “ratchet mechanism”, countries are expected to release a new NDC every five years, upping their ambition. The first of these iterations occurs this year, after being postponed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, even the most ambitious climate pledges are not sufficient to keep global warming to the internationally agreed level of 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The Biden administration, COP26 organisers, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and climate change advocacy groups around the world have pushed for countries to intensify their pledges ahead of the summit.