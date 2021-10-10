Commentary: UN climate summit COP26 could not come at a more challenging time

COLCHESTER, United Kingdom: About 25,000 people are expected to travel to Glasgow this autumn for the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This will be the 26th Conference of the Parties, also known as COP26, and all 197 states which are parties to the UNFCCC are supposed to be represented.

As hosts of COP26, the United Kingdom has called for attendees to submit more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 that will help the world reach net zero by mid-century, to raise contributions to climate adaptation and mitigation funds and to finalise the rules which would govern the implementation of the Paris climate agreement made in 2015.

This round of the UN climate talks was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the main talks, from Oct 31 to Nov 12, Scotland’s largest city will host a series of meetings and events between world leaders, scientists and civil society groups.

In a year plagued by catastrophic floods, wildfires and heatwaves, the need to act on climate change has never been more urgent. So what will the negotiators in Glasgow be debating?

CARBON MARKETS AND CLIMATE FINANCE UP FOR DISCUSSION

Many of the issues on the table have been left unresolved since the landmark Paris Agreement was concluded. This committed most of the world’s countries to try and limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and to aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius.