Commentary: COP26 carries striking messages for future of climate action

GLASGOW: As the COP26 meetings have unfolded in Glasgow, green activists such as Greta Thunberg have denounced them as mere “blah, blah blah” – so much meaningless talk.

No wonder. Unless the COP president Alok Sharma can pull a green rabbit from his hat, the final agreement will not “keep 1.5 alive”, to cite the mantra – in other words, deliver pledges of cuts to emissions sufficient to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees.

And notwithstanding an unexpected display of US-Chinese detente, the sad fact is that the world’s two largest economies were absent from some key COP deals.

On Wednesday, for instance, numerous countries, cities and companies pledged to ban combustion engine cars by 2035. But four of the five big carmakers were absent. So were Washington and Beijing.

Yet while this is disappointing, all is not lost. For there is one crucial point about “blah, blah, blah” that investors, politicians and activists should remember: Even “empty” rituals sometimes command power.

Humans use symbols and ceremonies because they communicate shared assumptions that bind social tribes together – even when those assumptions are in flux.

And if you look at COP26 with an anthropologist’s eye, the symbolism carries at least three striking messages about what could unfold next.