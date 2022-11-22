Commentary: After COP27 marathon, the hard climate decisions get pushed down the road

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: As the clock ticked down on the final hours of the annual United Nations climate change summit COP27, the scenes at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference centre seemed symbolic.

With the world’s decisionmakers locked away in plenary rooms, focused on fixing climate change, all around them, things were being dismantled at a rapid rate.

National pavilions started disappearing, just like the food supplies and most of the tens of thousands of people who had attended the summit in the Egyptian desert.

The difference here was that the end time for the summit was arbitrary. The planet may not be so kind on its deadline.

In the end, when it came just before sunrise on Sunday morning, there was a historic agreement reached on the hot topic of COP27, loss and damage. Developing nations rightly celebrated the establishment of a fund to pay for what climate change is inflicting upon them - a situation they have not caused and cannot adapt to.

But there was little tangible progress on multiple agenda items of key importance to the future of humanity. Can you hear that sound? It’s the can being kicked down the road.