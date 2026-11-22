NEW YORK: A grand total of 55 delegates attended the US Constitutional Convention in 1787. An even smaller number of rebels met with England’s King John to bang out the Magna Carta in 1215. The point is that sometimes a relative handful of people can resolve big, knotty conflicts with novel, world-changing solutions.

In contrast, more than 92,000 people are expected to attend the United Nations’ COP31 climate summit, which is taking place now in Antalya, Türkiye, according to a Carbon Brief analysis of UN registration lists. That would make this COP the biggest on record, topping 2023’s COP28 in Dubai.

The Dubai meeting was a mixed bag, producing some significant commitments along with a lot of fossil-fuel lobbying. The current one is looking less productive so far.

It’s encouraging to see so many people at least pretending to pay attention to the climate when Democratic politicians won’t even whisper the word. But you also have to wonder whether too many cooks spoil the climate broth.