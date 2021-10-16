Commentary: Southeast Asia’s mixed success with adapting to fast-evolving COVID-19 war

SINGAPORE: Any defence planner worth his salt would be wary about preparing for the next war by studying the last.

When war conditions change, what accounts for success in a past war could well be the cause of failure in the next.

Military history is replete with examples of this, yet the strong human tendencies driving it are hard to guard against.

While the war against COVID-19 is very different from a military campaign, it has shown the same human weaknesses with devastating results.

It is more like a series of wars rather than a single one because the enemy, the “weapons”, and the context in which the disease operates have all changed rapidly over the course of months.

The Delta variant is more transmissible and lethal than the original COVID-19 virus. Both are different from the Severe Acquired Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), H1N1 and Ebola viruses that were the basis for earlier plans against infectious diseases in Southeast Asia.

Medical tools to deal with the disease in the form of diagnostic kits, treatment protocols, vaccines and anti-viral drugs have evolved rapidly.

The state of knowledge about the disease and speed at which medical studies are conducted and shared have also advanced at such a rapid rate as to be unrecognisable.