Commentary: You’re less likely to get long COVID if you’re vaccinated

SYDNEY: Increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates as quickly as possible is currently a major focus for Australia.

Doing so has clear benefits in reducing new infections and preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

One question which is frequently asked is – does COVID-19 vaccination prevent you from getting long COVID?

HOW MANY PEOPLE GET LONG COVID-19?

There has been much international debate as to the definition of long COVID, how common it is, and how long it may last.

Studies examining the frequency of long COVID range from anywhere to over 80 per cent in hospitalised patients with severe initial illness, to as low as 2 to 3 per cent in one large app-based study of largely young healthy people in the United Kingdom.

A recent review of 45 studies and almost 10,000 people suggested almost 75 per cent of them reported at least one persistent symptom at 12 or more weeks after COVID-19 infection.

Many of these studies are highly dependent on the choice of people studied, and whether they required a definite confirmation by positive swab testing.