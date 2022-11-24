Commentary: Companies are showering gifts on employees to make them stay

BRISBANE: The "Great Renegotiation" phase, which the global workforce has been going through over the past two years, has driven millions of people and companies to enter the virtual workspace.

Even as some organisations have encouraged the return of their employees to the office, more than half of employees in Singapore would rather have flexible work arrangements, according to a study by the Institute of Policy Studies in April.

The largest difficulty, according to a recent Spotify survey among employees, is maintaining a sense of belonging while working from home. No wonder some companies are giving out “swag”, which ranges from lapel pins, T-shirts to welcome hampers of artisanal coffee and chocolate.

A 2021 study by US research firm Coresight found that corporate gifting is on the rise, with nearly half of businesses saying they intend to boost the frequency of their gift-giving following COVID-19.

A thoughtful gift can add a touch of reality to a new virtual work environment. But the more cynical might feel that all company-branded items are wasteful – how many calendars and diaries does one really need?

Another concern is that these perks are no stand-in for a healthy workplace environment where one’s time and boundaries are respected.

In a clip a TikTok user recorded about how much “random” swag workers get at American tech companies, another user commented: “It’s to distract you from the lack of other tangible benefits like 401(k) match and stock options that used to be standard in the 1980s – and create a kind of faux team spirit.”