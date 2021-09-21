Commentary: Could corporate gifts like mooncakes be cut down as more work from home?

SINGAPORE: Each Mid-Autumn Festival, mooncakes draw flak for the food and packaging waste they generate - and it is easy to see why.

They have come to represent an arms race of unnecessary packaging, with increasingly lavish boxes rolled out each year. Lacquered, embroidered, sequined, or adorned with ornaments, they are not only almost impossible to resist, but also to recycle.

Mooncakes have been a common gift companies and organisations routinely send to business partners and clients as a form of goodwill to maintain network ties and cultivate social capital.

It makes good business too when some 20 to 50 per cent of mooncake businesses come from corporate sales.

This is the second Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic. With many companies maintaining work-from-home arrangements, should organisations scrap the giving of mooncakes?

More than half of the businesses and households surveyed said that they would rather not receive mooncakes, according to a pre-pandemic 2019 survey in Hong Kong.