Commentary: A tote bag sounds like the eco-friendly option – but it isn’t always

SINGAPORE: How many times have you been offered a cotton tote bag, only for you to have no choice but to begrudgingly accept? There’s a high chance every household will have several of these tote bags sitting around, collecting dust.

The reusable tote started life as an antidote to heavy plastic use, as awareness on sustainability and how we use resources rose over the years.

But event organisers have been handing out tote bags en masse, and they are readily available at supermarkets and clothing chains. Even this year’s National Day Parade pack incorporated reusable and recyclable backpacks.

If we’re collecting tote bags by the dozens, are they really eliminating waste and encouraging reuse?

After all, the production of tote bags comes at a cost to the earth as well, a cost that sometimes exceeds that of plastic bags. A NTU study in 2020 found that in Singapore’s context, reusable cotton bags, compared to reusable plastic bags (when both are reused 50 times), have over 10 times more global warming potential.

Researchers said that we’d have to use these reusable cotton bags hundreds of times before they become the better choice over single-use alternatives.