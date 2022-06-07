Commentary: Counselling should be a form of preventive support, not a last resort

SINGAPORE: Charmaine* and Tom* have been arguing over how he meets his buddies for drinks after work. From her perspective, he complains about being too tired to chat with her but somehow has the energy to hang out with his friends.

Charmaine feels helpless and hopeless about how little they communicate and is seriously considering divorce.

When she asks him to go for counselling, he dismisses counselling as simply talking that won’t change anything. Why would he waste his time talking to a stranger who doesn’t understand his marriage?

Stories like Charmaine and Tom’s may seem familiar. Individuals often consider counselling only as a last resort, after they have failed to resolve problems on their own or when problems affect their work or relationships.

COVID-19 has forced families to be together for long hours, exacerbating tensions that might have lurked beneath the surface. The past two years have seen rising numbers of divorce applications and reports of family violence.

There’s actually been a spike in the number of people in Singapore seeking counselling over the pandemic – to the extent that counsellors and social workers are facing burnout.

But do we only seek help when we are close to breaking point, when push comes to shove?