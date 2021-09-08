Commentary: Vaccine inequality is an equity gap that kills

LONDON: During the Irish famine in the 1840s, as more than 1 million Irish citizens died, vast quantities of food were exported from Ireland to Britain.

For the Whig government in London, the defence of commercial interests, the dictates of laissez-faire economics and political indifference to Irish suffering trumped any obligation to prevent mass starvation by intervening in markets.

The international response to the COVID-19 pandemic bears a discomfiting resemblance to the British response to the Irish famine.

Although science and industry have given us the means to immunise the world, nine months after the first arm was jabbed with a COVID-19 vaccine, rich countries are using their market power to direct doses away from poor countries, placing millions of lives at risk.

Consider some recent actions by the European Union. Under a contract with Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the bloc has imported millions of vaccine doses from a company in South Africa – a country where a mere 11 per cent of the population is vaccinated and the Delta variant is fueling a surge in cases.