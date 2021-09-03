Commentary: Why hasn’t COVAX, the global COVID-19 vaccine programme, worked out as promised?

SINGAPORE: The richer countries of the world have made much faster progress towards vaccinating their populations against COVID-19.

The scale of the disparity between high- and low-income countries is striking.

While more than 4 billion doses have been administered globally, they are concentrated in high-income countries and some emerging economies: As at end August, over 2.4 billion in China alone, 371 million in the United States, and large numbers in Japan and the major European countries.

Twenty-eight countries, the leaders in this race, have fully vaccinated more than 60 per cent of their populations. Meanwhile, 49 countries have administered fewer than 10 doses per 100 members of the population.

The only countries in Africa to have administered more than 28 doses per 100 population are Morocco and Tunisia. In most of Africa, 1.5 per cent of the population or fewer are vaccinated.

It was not meant to be this way. Halfway through 2020, the COVAX initiative was launched, led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, with the aim of pooling resources for the development and purchase of vaccines globally.

Under the COVAX scheme, high-income countries would commit to paying for vaccines for themselves and make donations to cover the costs of providing vaccines to 92 low-income countries.

All participants were to then have received enough vaccines for at least 20 per cent of their populations.

To attract enough high-income countries into the scheme, they were allowed to order enough vaccines for up to 50 per cent of their population.

Currently, 139 countries participate in COVAX, comprising 92 low and middle-income countries and 47 high-income donor countries and self-funded countries.