Commentary: Why asthma sufferers aren’t getting sicker from COVID

MELBOURNE: There were fears at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that people with asthma would fare much worse than those without it.

Intuitively, a disease that attacks the lungs should put asthma sufferers at much greater risk. But this hasn’t been borne out.

It’s turned out people with asthma are at slightly lower risk of acquiring COVID-19, being hospitalised with it or indeed dying from it compared to people without asthma. Though, someone with asthma who is hospitalised with COVID-19 is slightly more likely to require ICU admission.

In addition, asthma attack rates have substantially reduced in many parts of the world. What explains this?

ASTHMA SUFFERERS AREN’T GETTING SICKER FROM COVID-19

Asthma is an umbrella term for a range of diseases of the airways, which have similar outcomes – constriction of the airways causing difficulty breathing. In some forms of asthma, the constriction is a result of inflammation, or rash, within the lung.

Many people with asthma take asthma preventers, which are a type of steroid drug lung experts call “inhaled corticosteroids”. These drugs reduce the amount of inflammation in the lungs.

Interestingly, another steroid, dexamethasone, is being used as a treatment for COVID-19 for this same reason.

Asthmatics might be inadvertently reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 if they contract it by regularly using their preventers, because they are “pre-treated” if you like. Indeed some preventers are thought to be “anti SARS-CoV-2”, that is, they have some ability to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

What’s more, some good evidence from Australia demonstrates that patients with asthma have decreased ACE2 gene expression. ACE2 is the point of entry for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to get into our cells.

If you have less ACE2, then there are fewer gateways for the virus to enter our cells, and there’s less opportunity for the infection to take hold.