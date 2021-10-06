Commentary: Can we live with COVID-19 and stop worrying?

SINGAPORE: Like so many, I have taken to cycling and it gives me great joy as I explore little-known pockets of green.

About a month ago, I experienced something scary. My legs cramped up badly during the last part of my ride and the pain shot up every time I moved.

I didn’t think I could make it home. But I decided to stop fighting the pain and the overwhelming fear that was taking hold of me.

Some rest, a few deep breaths and a quick pep talk later, I climbed back on my bike. And as the pain somehow eased, I slowly pedalled the last few metres home, feeling elated and my earlier fears a distant memory.

That incident made me think about the fears we focus on and how we reinforce them.

The late Dr Wayne Dyer who spoke widely on motivation and self-improvement once said: “What you think about, expands. If your thoughts are centered on what's missing, then what is missing, by definition, will have to expand.”

Since mid-September, Singapore has been going through another challenging phase in our fight against COVID-19. As we see daily infections and deaths climb, our feelings of fear and anxiety rise too. Already feeling fatigued and missing the things we used to enjoy, like travel, this sense of weariness is palpable.