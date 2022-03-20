Commentary: COVID-19 changed relationships so what happens when things normalise?

LOWERED EXPECTATIONS OF THE RELATIONSHIP

The blurring of traditional markers defining a partner’s personal time and space is significant. In pre-COVID times, work was done at the workplace wherever that might be - at the office, a factory, a client’s premises, or on-the-go. Social engagements also revolved around a range of possible venues such as restaurants, social clubs and bars.

During the height of COVID-19 restrictions, married or cohabitating couples were cooped up working at home, often in a no larger than a medium-sized apartment. Several couples in therapy shared that they spent almost all their time with each other.

They were concerned about the lack of “alone” time or time “outside” the relationship. Some felt as though living in such close quarters for an extended period took away the personal time and space needed to work on their emotional and psychological well-being.

More specifically, the dynamics of romantic relationships changed - being confined to the same space and possibly overexposed to each other increased the chances of bickering and disagreements, hence weakening the relationship.

Anxieties about the pandemic, a paucity of available social activities, reduced opportunities to engage in personal hobbies and activities outside of the relationship, created stress in relationships and in turn set the scene for more frequent arguments.

Some couples shared that even how and how often to purchase groceries sparked conflict. When vaccinations became a key lever in the fight against the virus, this became an added stress to couples who held different beliefs.

These constant stress-induced conflicts, over a prolonged period has a direct impact on the frequency of intimate and pleasurable behaviours such as hugging, kissing or holding hands.

If they don’t make deliberate efforts to engage each other in meaningful activities or conversations, interactions become dull and boring - something couples shared with me. Over time, we come to maintain lower expectations of the relationship and both partners become unmotivated or disinterested in improving the relationship.