Commentary: After some painful adjusting, parents and kids may be getting used to living with COVID-19

SINGAPORE: When restrictions to dining meant only two people could sit at a table, it was especially hard on families.

I never thought I’d miss messy, half-chaotic family meals out.

While it is always possible to eat at home, there are days we just wanted to have some of our favourite ramen. So when my husband and I took the kids out for meals, we did it at off-peak times and always ended up leaving one child behind. Five simply cannot be divided into pairs.

It didn’t help that there were plenty of extra judicious enforcers of this rule: Separating families in twos, as far apart as possible when we’d will all tumble into the same car to get home.

CHILDREN HAVE HAD TO COPE WITH SCHOOL RESTRICTIONS

Thankfully, restrictions have eased and we can now sit together and enjoy a meal. But looking back at the two years we’ve had to live with this virus, I can’t quite believe just how the lives of all children have changed. It isn’t just that masks, sanitising and safe distancing were de rigueur.

Much has been talked about how teachers were hit hard when lessons moved online. But children too had to make do with classmates becoming boxed up faces on Zoom, a school day becoming a blur of online activities which required them to figure things out and turning to parents who became digital trouble shooters and teaching assistants.

They went for weeks without seeing their friends in person. The novelty of circuit breaker gave way to the resignation of 2020 and the slow dreary “are we there yet?” feet dragging of 2021.

I asked Son #1 about a classmate he used to hang out with. In keeping kids safe, this classmate sat on the other end of class and was in a different recess roster so for a whole year, they hardly said two words to each other. “She’s like a classmate but a stranger, I guess,’’ he says with a slight tween-age shoulder jerk that is less about his age and more about his grudging acceptance of this “new normal.”