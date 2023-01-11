Commentary: By now, Singapore has plenty of experience in ensuring COVID-safe travel

SINGAPORE: With China reopening its borders on Jan 8, the return of Chinese visitors to Singapore and the region will be a welcome boost to tourism and travel-related industries.

Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran gave a speech in Parliament on restoring Singapore’s air connectivity with China in a “safe and orderly” way. How will this opening up affect us?

Authorities have been coordinating with all agencies and stakeholders in gearing up for full operational capacity at Changi Airport for some time. Currently, Changi Airport is running at 80 per cent of pre-COVID capacity.

But travel with China has yet to pick up, even after the country began loosening zero-COVID restrictions in early December.

As highlighted by Minister Iswaran, Singapore now only receives 700 to 1,000 passengers from China a day. The 38 weekly flights between Singapore and China are currently at less than 10 per cent of pre-COVID levels. In comparison, pre-COVID, there were 400 flights between China and Singapore.