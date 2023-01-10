Commentary: Not imposing new COVID-19 restrictions on China arrivals is exactly what being resilient is about

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Monday (Jan 9), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung mentioned that Singapore will not impose new border restrictions, such as pre-departure or on-arrival testing, on travellers from China. This announcement, while seemingly going against many countries that have just placed targeted travel restrictions, is in fact in line with the evidence-based approach that Singapore has taken so far.

As Singapore enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the public health situation and the scientific understanding of the virus have changed considerably. Measures that once worked in 2022, such as a zero-COVID approach and endless border restrictions, are no longer sustainable. Instead, we now have a toolkit of interventions such as vaccines, therapeutics and a robust testing strategy to effectively fight and stop the transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 will, unfortunately, stay with us for the considerable future. Singapore has been taking on a practical, science-based approach, where COVID-19 control efforts are measured and in accordance with current evidence without disrupting our daily lives, and this has shored up Singapore’s preparedness to robustly weather a degree of fluctuations in infections.