Commentary: Chinese New Year gatherings are potential breeding grounds for viruses. Here’s how to keep yourself safe

The ability to easily access a regular supply of antigen rapid test (ART) kits is a blessing and a privilege for countries that are embracing COVID-19 endemicity - one that we should take advantage of throughout the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

As we all know, COVID-19 testing can serve as a form of preventive measure against transmission, especially among individuals with symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

While performing an ART test may seem to be a logical next step for those who are feeling unwell and have symptoms, we mustn’t forget that asymptomatic individuals infected with COVID-19 can also transmit the virus through prolonged close contact in poorly ventilated, enclosed or crowded areas.

There is a risk that people who are not symptomatic may unfortunately be reluctant to perform an ART test for fear of missing out, but while the consequences of a positive result and the need to self-isolate during the Chinese New Year celebrations can be disappointing in the short term, the risk to our communities if we perpetuate the spread of illnesses on a large scale will have a greater negative impact in the long run.

Hence, the cost-benefit of performing an ART test before visiting is extremely high, especially among families with vulnerable members such as the elderly or immunocompromised.