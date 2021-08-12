Commentary: Will masks stay in vogue even after the pandemic?

BANGOR, Wales: Face masks have been a crucial part of the UK’s strategy to contain COVID-19, but have also evoked contradictory emotions and reactions.

Some see masks as an important means to halt the virus’s spread, as well as a sign of social consideration and altruism. Others have politicised them, seeing mask mandates as trampling over their rights as individuals.

But what will mask wearing in the UK look like in the long term?

Globally, the UK sits somewhere between the politicisation of mask wearing seen in the US and the more communitarian mask wearing of East Asia. Importantly, the US and UK don’t have a history of mask wearing to build on, whereas many East Asian countries do.

People in East Asia have worn masks for a host of medical, cultural and environmental reasons since at least the first half of the 20th century. Masks are worn out of courtesy, to avoid putting on makeup, to keep warm, to avoid attention and communication, and to protect against the sun.

They’re also worn to protect against pollution (the 100 cities worldwide with the worst air pollution are all in Asia), though people may overestimate the protection they offer.

The real turning point, though, came in 2002, with the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which started in China before spreading to Singapore and Taiwan over the following year.

As a result, masks grew in popularity, so much so that they came to be used day to day as fashion accessories as well as for protection. Could the same thing happen in the UK too?

HOW MASKS BECAME NORMAL IN ASIA

Across East Asia, the high uptake of mask wearing has been driven by government messaging.

As a result of SARS and avian flu, for example, the government in Hong Kong urged people consistently, clearly and frequently to use face masks when they had flu-like symptoms, both to prevent illness and prepare for other future flu-like epidemics. Warnings were regularly broadcast on television and in train stations.