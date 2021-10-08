Commentary: New COVID-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir is promising but full data needed

SYDNEY: The Australian government has pre-purchased 300,000 courses of an experimental antiviral oral drug called molnupiravir.

Interim results announced by the company, US pharmaceutical Merck, show the drug halved the number of patients who ended up in hospital due to COVID-19. No patient who took the drug died from the virus.

But the drug isn’t yet available for dispensing from pharmacies because it hasn’t received approval from Australia’s drug regulators.

If approved it can be used in the community to prevent patients with mild symptoms from developing more severe disease.

Until then, there will be no legal, effective and safe treatments that people with COVID-19 can take at home to keep them out of hospital. Therefore we need to continue our push to get maximum vaccination coverage within the community.

HOW MOLNUPIRAVIR WORKS

Molnupiravir is an experimental antiviral drug that acts against a range of respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

For COVID-19, the instructions for creating more virus are contained in the virus’ RNA. This RNA needs to be read and copied to make new virus particles.