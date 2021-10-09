Commentary: After year and a half in the ‘war zone’, US nurses are quitting en masse

TAMPA, Florida: The fourth wave of COVID-19 is exacerbating the ongoing crisis for the nursing workforce and has led to burnout for many nurses.

As a result, many are quitting their jobs in substantial numbers all across the United States, with 62 per cent of hospitals reporting a nurse vacancy rate higher than 7.5 per cent, according to a 2021 NSI Nursing Solutions report.

But the global pandemic has only worsened problems that have long existed within the nursing profession – in particular, widespread stress and burnout, health and safety issues, depression and work-related post-traumatic stress disorder, and even increased risk of suicide.

In addition, nurses need to contend with growing workloads and inadequate staffing, or not having the right number of nurses on the right units to ensure that patients receive safe quality care.

Mandatory overtime is another challenge and occurs when nurses must work extra hours beyond their shift because of staffing shortages.

All of these issues can lead to low job satisfaction among nurses and are likely to contribute to nurses’ leaving the profession, a trend that began well before the current pandemic struck.

Despite more awareness of the challenges nurses currently face, nurse staffing and its impact on patient safety have been studied for more than 20 years.