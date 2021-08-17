Commentary: COVID-19 reverses Philippines' decade of economic progress

MANILA: In 2019, the Philippines was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It finally shed its “sick man of Asia” reputation obtained during the economic collapse towards the end of the Ferdinand Marcos regime in the mid-1980s.

After decades of painstaking reform – not to mention paying back debts incurred under the dictatorship – the country’s economic renaissance took root in the decade prior to the pandemic.

Posting over 6 percent average annual growth between 2010 and 2019 (computed from the Philippine Statistics Authority data on GDP growth rates at constant 2018 prices), the Philippines was touted as the next Asian tiger economy.

That was prior to COVID-19.

The rude awakening from the pandemic was that a services- and remittances-led growth model doesn’t do too well in a global disease outbreak. The Philippines’ economic growth faltered in 2020 – entering negative territory for the first time since 1999 – and the country experienced one of the deepest contractions in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that year.

And while the government forecasts a slight rebound in 2021, some analysts are concerned over an uncertain and weak recovery, due to the country’s protracted lockdown and inability to shift to a more efficient containment strategy.