Commentary: COVID-19 can affect your smell and rob you of life’s simple pleasures

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: It took a while to be officially recognised, but smell loss eventually became known to be one of the defining features of COVID-19.

It’s now widely acknowledged that COVID-19 has a unique effect on smell receptors, and about 10 per cent of those who lose their smell are still reporting problems with smell and taste six months later.

The effects of this can be profound. To document what it was like to live with long-term smell and taste problems, we worked with the smell-loss charity AbScent, which has an online support group for people with post-COVID smell problems.

By speaking to people in this group, we were able to build a picture of the wider impacts of disrupted smell following COVID-19. At the time of conducting our research, over 9,000 people had joined the group, with new accounts every day of the devastating effect of sensory change.

The response to our questions was overwhelming. People really wanted their experiences to be heard.