Commentary: Why the US FDA is taking a wait-and-see attitude on booster shots for US public

ATLANTA, Georgia: The key scientific advisory council of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to deny use of a booster shot of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine to the general public – a move that will likely disappoint some public health experts pushing for a third dose to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a 16-2 vote on Friday (Sep 17), an independent committee of physicians, scientists and public health experts recommended against full use of the third dose of the vaccine, which now goes by the brand name Comirnaty.

However, the panel did recommend the shot for Americans aged 65 and older or those at high risk for severe COVID-19.

In recommending against the shot for the general public, the committee cited reasons such as lack of sufficient safety data in younger age groups as well as indications that the initial doses still seem to be providing robust protection against severe illness leading to hospitalisation and death.

The panel also agreed in a poll – but not a formal vote – that boosters would be beneficial for certain populations, such as healthcare workers and others at high risk for occupational exposure.

Although the vote is not binding, it is likely that it will form the basis of a formal FDA recommendation.

The push for a booster was predictable, although the outcome of the vote was always far from certain. Over the past year, significant research and public reporting have focused on the durability of the immune response following the first and second doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

This work has been critical to scientists’ understanding of how long the immune responses from vaccination can provide protection, and whether that protection extends to new and emerging variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.