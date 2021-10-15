Commentary: COVAX helps whip COVID-19 vaccine market into shape

SYDNEY: The question of equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution is likely to be an important topic of discussion at the upcoming G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Rome during late October.

As the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine ranges from US$2 to US$40, it averages around US$35 to fully vaccinate a person.

Yet in many low-income countries, the total annual healthcare budget per person is limited to just US$41. These costs are one important reason why poorer countries have had to rely on international donations of doses.

Launched in April 2020, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility is a joint initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI).

It was set up as a kind of “buyers pool” to incentivise manufacturers and researchers to prioritise the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, COVAX has shipped almost 110 million donated doses to 86 low or medium-income countries (LMICs) in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. But it is far behind its goal to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and 1 billion doses to LMICs.