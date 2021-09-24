Commentary: Should countries offer COVID-19 boosters when half the world waits for a first jab?

SEATTLE, Washington: Should countries that can afford COVID-19 booster vaccines offer them to residents if scientists recommend them?

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has made his position clear, calling for countries to impose a moratorium on boosters until 10 per cent of people in every country are vaccinated.

His plea comes amid mounting concerns about the slow progress getting COVID-19 vaccines to people in low-income countries.

Like the WHO, some ethicists have argued that the world must stand together in solidarity to end the pandemic.

Yet as of Sep 14, of the 5.76 billion doses of vaccine that have been administered globally, only 1.9 per cent went to people in low-income countries. Meanwhile, many wealthy countries have begun offering COVID-19 boosters to fully vaccinated, healthy adults.

Early evidence on the benefit of COVID-19 boosters to protect against severe disease and death cuts both ways. Some experts tout their benefits, while others argue against them for now.

Everyone needs to wrestle with another question: The ethics of whether to offer boosters while people in poor countries go without.

A DANGEROUS GAP

The WHO’s call for a moratorium on boosters is an appeal to fairness: The idea that it’s unfair for richer countries to use up more of the global vaccine supply while 58 per cent of people in the world have not received their first shots.