Commentary: Global vaccine coverage lags as countries focus on own targets

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: The latest supply forecast for COVAX - the programme for sharing COVID-19 vaccines around the world - suggests that accelerating vaccination in low-income countries looks unlikely.

COVAX estimates it will have distributed 1.4 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, significantly less than the 2 billion doses it was aiming for earlier this year.

Only 281 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out through COVAX as of Sep 15.

With some high-income countries rolling out boosters and vaccinating children before many low-income countries have even given their adults a first dose, vaccine inequality is showing no sign of disappearing.

That COVAX has fallen short on its initial forecast for 2021 is not a surprise.

The CEO of the Serum Institute of India, originally the largest intended supplier to the initiative, cast doubt on the 2 billion figure soon after its release, suggesting that reaching this milestone would take an additional six months.

A major problem has been getting a good place in the vaccine queue. While COVAX was raising money following its launch in June 2020, many high-income countries were already buying up much of the initial supply from manufacturers.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), argues that despite providing it with financial support, the world’s biggest economies have thus undermined COVAX.

However, the biggest setback was in late March, when exports of COVID-19 vaccines from India - the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer - were suspended. India’s output was redirected to domestic supply in light of the country’s devastating second wave.