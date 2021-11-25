Commentary: Singapore and Germany, two countries and one aim of living normally with COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Schadenfreude is a German word that means enjoying someone else’s misfortune.

It’s one of the best-known German words and means the same when used in English. It’s a useful word to keep in mind when discussing how other countries are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s not to get too cocky about any wins. It rarely lasts for long. No one country is acing it.

MOVING TO GERMANY IN A PANDEMIC

I was in Singapore when the outbreak happened in March 2020. Singapore did all the right things. The world looked admiringly at our ability to handle the crisis.

When July 2020 came, I reluctantly left the safety of Singapore just as rules were first relaxed to move to Germany. My husband and I flew with masks and face shields through an empty Changi Airport. I’ve never seen it so desolate - no shops and barely any staff or services.

We arrived to an almost fully open Germany. We were in shock. People walked around without masks. Masks were and still are only required in public indoor spaces like public transport and malls.

There were no table size limits in restaurants. You could talk on public transport and music played in restaurants. People enforced their own safe distancing with withering looks.