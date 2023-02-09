Commentary: When will COVID-19 cease being a global emergency?

SINGAPORE: We’ve just passed the third anniversary of Singapore getting its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Most of our safe management measures have been relaxed, employees are back in the office at least a few days a week, our children are back in school and residents are actively travelling.

Life has pretty much gone back to normal. But does this mean that the global threat of COVID-19 is over?

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Jan 30 was clear on this: COVID-19 is not over, it is still a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Yes, the world may be in a better position than it was during the peak of the Omicron transmission one year ago and it may be “approaching an inflexion point”, said the WHO in its Jan 30 statement, but vaccine uptake is still insufficient in certain countries and there is still the risk of new variants.

WHO’s decision was made after much in-depth evidence-based considerations from many different angles, and one that was most assuredly not taken lightly. It is also a reflection of the WHO’s role as an impartial steward of global health to advocate for an equal chance for everyone in this world to lead a safe and healthy life.

But what does the maintaining of COVID-19 as a global emergency mean for the world?