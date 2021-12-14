Commentary: Easy to forget to be human in managing COVID-19 twists-and-turns as a healthcare worker

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its two-year mark. Life has changed in many ways; but the impact is keenly felt by those at the frontlines in healthcare.

Medical practitioners have always dealt with pathogens that spread via droplets and aerosols – such as viruses that cause measles and chickenpox – as well as airborne bacteria like tuberculosis.

But never in the world’s history, has a coronavirus caused a pandemic of this scale - not even with the original 2003 SARS-CoV virus.

The world is still grappling with COVID-19. With a new Omicron variant on the loose, and uncertainty with this and future variants, the full impact of this pandemic has yet to pass.

WE ARE STILL LEARNING ABOUT THE VIRUS

One thing humbling us greatly is what we “didn’t know” about what we didn’t and maybe still don’t know about SARS-CoV-2 in spite of our SARS experience.

Here was a virus sharing 80 per cent genomic similarity with its predecessor SARS-CoV, yet spreads much faster, with an infectious period preceding the onset of symptoms.

This was also an illness, with one in two infected being asymptomatic but perfectly capable of transmitting the disease – again unlike SARS-CoV. Despite the lower overall mortality rates, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has outstripped SARS given the sheer number of global infections.