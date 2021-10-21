Commentary: Healthcare workers need more than just thank you notes from Singapore

SINGAPORE: As an active septuagenarian, it is somewhat sobering to know that nearly 80 per cent of those who passed away in the last 28 days were above 70 years old, according to Health Ministry data.

Singapore reported seven more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday (Oct 19), bringing the total virus death toll to 246, against a gloomy backdrop of increasing number of new cases and concerns about overwhelmed hospitals.

Challenges faced by healthcare frontliners – long working hours, manpower shortage, institutional and structural issues – are nothing new.

But the prolonged fight against COVID-19 has undoubtedly added weight on their tired shoulders, even though they soldier on by believing “this is what we train for” as Dr Melvin Chua of Sengkang General Hospital said on CNA's Heart of the Matter podcast.

There’s a limit to how much clapping from our windows or posting thank you notes online can actually do, sincere as we may be.

A doctor said as much in response to a recent social media campaign, that while they are greatly appreciated, battered doctors and nurses can’t “eat thoughts and prayers” nor use them to spend time with loved ones or reduce the stress and toll on their own health.

Instead, they advocated policy and institutional improvements and more importantly, for a change in attitudes toward healthcare workers.